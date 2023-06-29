Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 35,949 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

