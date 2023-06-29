Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 47,712 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

