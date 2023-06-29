Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.