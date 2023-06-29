Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is White Pine Investment CO’s 4th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 71,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock worth $27,088,656. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

