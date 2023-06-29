Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

