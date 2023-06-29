Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

