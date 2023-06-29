Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

