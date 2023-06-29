Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

AMZN stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

