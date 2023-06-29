Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 162,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 67,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.