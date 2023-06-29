Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

