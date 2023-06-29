Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 944,587 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $699,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 38,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Amazon.com by 110.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 127,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

