American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.