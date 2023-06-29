Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.5% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $189.90.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

