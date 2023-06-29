Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.