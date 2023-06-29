ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

ARKK stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.