Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.