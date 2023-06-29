Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $8.07 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $189.90.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

