B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $299.56 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.