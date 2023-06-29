B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.