B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.