Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

