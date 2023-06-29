Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 104.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.02 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.29 and a 200-day moving average of $286.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

