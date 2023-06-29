BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

