Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

