Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

