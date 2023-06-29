Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.