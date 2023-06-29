Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

