Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,782 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $94.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

