CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $3,156,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.