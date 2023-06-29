ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,566,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after purchasing an additional 303,345 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

