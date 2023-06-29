Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $189.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

