Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 188 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

