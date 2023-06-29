Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 3,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 228,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

