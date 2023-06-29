Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 11,485 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,241 shares of company stock worth $4,989,485 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

