Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,383 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF opened at $35.25 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.