Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 2,063 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.