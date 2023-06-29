Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 700,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,181,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,979,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 179.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $123.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

