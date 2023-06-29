Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

