Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,720 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

