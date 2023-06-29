Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $230,000 Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.35 on Thursday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

