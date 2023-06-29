Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $254.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

