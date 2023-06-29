Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

