Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $339,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,762 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.