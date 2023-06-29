Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $289.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

