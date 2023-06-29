Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $241,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.40 million, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.