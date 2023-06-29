Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $278,000 in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

