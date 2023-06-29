Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $39,000 in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRNA opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GreenLight Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GRNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. GreenLight Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 374.26% and a negative net margin of 1,521.00%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered GreenLight Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings operates as a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company in the United States of America. It provides cell-free ribonucleic acid (RNA) production platform for the discovery, development, and commercialization of high-performing products to promote healthier plants, foods, and people.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.