Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

