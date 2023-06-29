Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $202,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

