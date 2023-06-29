Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 49.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Celanese by 54.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

